Addressing a large gathering outside the HAL airport, Modi raised the slogan “Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan”.





"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bangalore first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bangalore.





Modi visited the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) around 7.30am. "He will reach Bangalore immediately after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece," an official statement said.





Top Updates On PM Narendra Modi's ISRO Visit In Bangalore:





1. Narendra Modi was briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission at the ISTRAC. After landing in Bangalore, Modi wrote on X (formally Twitter), “Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional ISRO scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3. Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector.”

2. Visuals showed police and ISRO officials gathered outside the ISTRAC in Bangalore where Modi met scientists.

3. A large gathering of people, including BJP leaders, greeted the prime minister at HAL airport where he landed after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

4. According to BJP sources, party leaders and workers would welcome Modi at two places -- outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC. Modi also held a short roadshow on his way to the ISRO office.

“It is a proud moment for us because this is a very big achievement...We are here to welcome PM Modi as he is visiting Bangalore to meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission,” a local told news agency ANI outside HAL airport.

5. Meanwhile, posters of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 have been put up near Delhi's Palam Airport to welcome Modi.

6. Modi watched the live telecast of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram from Johannesburg, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

7. Traffic advisory for roads leading to the ISRO facility has already been released. Restrictions have been imposed on north Bangalore roads leading to the facility, whereas, on east and central Bangalore roads leading to HAL airport between 6:30am and 9:30am.

8. India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

9. India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

10. The PM started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece.







