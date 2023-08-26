



A travel advisory by the US asks its citizens to avoid all travel to the UT (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) in the wake of the possibility of terror attacks and incidents of violent civil unrest.





The successful holding of the meeting of the G20, the world’s largest economies, has not only brought back Kashmir on world tourism map, but is paving the way for lifting of Jammu and Kashmir-specific travel advisories by the western countries.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who recently met senior officials from the United States (US) Embassy, said the country was likely to rollback the negative travel advisory on the Union Territory in the wake of the improving security situation in the Valley.





Similar advisories have been issued by European countries. However, despite these advisories a significant number of foreign tourists have been visiting Kashmir in recent times and they feel the place is absolutely safe.





“A few days ago, I met two officials from the United States Embassy. They expressed gratitude to me for the improved situation and stated that they could see the huge change in the Kashmir situation,” the L-G said.





“I urged them if they really feel the change, they should help in removing the negative travel advisory imposed on J&K by the US. They assured me that they will write to their government and strongly recommend the rollback of negative travel advisory,” he added.





Sinha said that he briefed the US Embassy officials about the changes taking place in J&K on the tourism front post G-20 summit in Srinagar.





The Third Tourism Working Group (TWG) G20 meeting was held in Srinagar from May 22-24. It was one of the biggest international events held in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370.





At the meeting, the Ministry of Tourism and the J&K administration pushed for the revival of not only tourism but also film-making in the Valley.







