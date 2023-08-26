



Astra Microwave Products has bagged multiple orders from DRDO, ISRO and DPSU. These include: 1. Order worth Rs 16.8 crore for supply of satellite sub-systems and weather data processing system from ISRO. 2. Order worth Rs 120.44 crore for supply of Satellite sub-systems and airborne radar from DRDO. 3. Order worth Rs 20.8 crore for supply of radar and EW sub-systems from DPSU.





Order No - 1: ISRO’s orders are worth an aggregate amount of Rs 16.8 crore for the supply of Satellite sub-systems and weather data processing systems. The order will be supplied within 12 to 18 months from letter of intent.





Order No - 2: DRDO’s orders are worth an aggregate amount of Rs 120.44 crore for the supply of satellite sub-systems and airborne radar. The order will be supplied within 12 to 18 months from letter of intent.





Order No - 3: DPSU’s orders are worth an aggregate amount of Rs 20.8 crore for the supply of radar and EW sub-systems. The order will be supplied within 12 to 18 months from letter of intent.





Astra Microwave Products is involved in the development, design, and manufacture of sub-systems for Radio Frequency and microwave systems used in defence, space, meteorology, and telecommunication. The company has a market capitalization of over Rs 3,500 crore. The company has been maintaining a healthy dividend payout of 29.8 per cent.











