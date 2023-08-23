



Pragyan rover came out of the Vikram lander after the lunar dust had settled down completely





Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover has successfully rolled out of the Vikram lander. The rover came out after the lunar dust had settled down completely. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023, at 6:04 pm IST, making India the first country to softly land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole.





After the Vikram lander was powered completely, the Pragyan rover came out. It took the Pragyan rover over four hours to roll out completely. Together, the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander were called the lander module. The propulsion module carried the lander module to a 100-kilometre circular lunar orbit. After this, the propulsion module and the lander module separated.





The rover is equipped with two payloads, which are the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS), and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).





APXS will help determine the elemental composition of the lunar soil and rocks around the landing site. The elements to be studied include magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium and iron.







