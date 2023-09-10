



The 10th meeting of India-Malaysia Joint Sub-Committee on Defence Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation was held in New Delhi on September 18, 2023.





The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Shri Rajeev Prakash and Under Secretary, Defence Industry Division, Ministry of Defence, Malaysia Mr Eris Jemadi bin Tajudin.





During the meeting, the existing defence research and industry cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and discussions were held on issues pertaining to mutual interest. Both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the ongoing interactions related to the defence industry sector.







