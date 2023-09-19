



The charred body of a terrorist has been recovered from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, where an encounter has been ongoing since Wednesday





The security forces have recovered a charred body of a terrorist from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the encounter and search operation entered 6th day, sources said.





Based on the clothing pattern on the body, the security force personnel believe the charred body belongs to the terrorist.





The search operation restarted in the area early on Monday morning, and efforts to trace the bodies of a soldier and another terrorist, which were spotted via drone in another location, are underway.





As the intense gunfight between security forces and terrorists were reported from the area on Sunday, the fifth day of encounter. However, no fresh firing occurred so far on Monday.





The Anantnag operation, which claimed lives of three security officers, have seen the use of hi-tech equipment for surveillance and delivery of firepower. As per the security forces, the precision fire method used by the forces has had a high impact on the operation.





Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a soldier Humayun Bhat were killed by the terrorists in the area on Wednesday.







