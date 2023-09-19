



A preliminary investigation suggested that the material was being transported by a contractor involved in road construction from Gadigarh to Paddar, he said.





Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man after 560 gelatin sticks weighing around 70 kilograms were found in his car in Kishtwar district.





Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that the explosive substance used in road construction work was being transported illegally by the man and an FIR was registered against him,





The SSP also said that a joint checking party of police and security forces intercepted the car following specific inputs at Zelna village on Sunday and seized the gelatin sticks.





The death of three security personnel – a colonel, a major, and a deputy superintendent of J&K Police – has put the spotlight on the Pir Panjal forest range and the areas around them. Authorities have found an increasing number of terrorists are infiltrating the region and using it as a hideout





Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Bhat were killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district. Forty-one-year-old Colonel Singh was a 19 Rashtriya Rifles commander, Major Dhonchak was the only son of his parents, and Bhat was a new father.







