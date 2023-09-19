



India-Canada standoff live: Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.





India-Canada standoff live: The MEA in a statement called "absurd and motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge that it played a role in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar last year. Canada has also expelled a senior Indian diplomat over the issue.