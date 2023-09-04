



The ongoing and planned indigenous projects of the Indian Navy utilising niche technologies, including the field of Artificial Intelligence, were showcased at the second edition of biannual Naval Commanders Conference which commenced in New Delhi from Monday.





The tech demo on display also included projects in tactical communications, combat management systems, cyber security, underwater domain awareness and combat platform integration.





In addition, the newly-designed uniform items being introduced in Service for enhanced comfort, hygiene and functionality, viz. high absorption T-shirts, camouflage cap and jacket, high ankle shoes, and National Civil Dress for messes/functions were displayed on the sidelines of the conference.





The first edition of the apex event was conducted onboard INS Vikrant in March 2023.





During the three-day event, the senior leadership of the Indian Navy will review major operational, materiel, logistics, HR, training, and administrative activities undertaken during the previous six months.





The first day’s proceedings began in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, DRDO Secretary Samir V Kamat and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence.





During his interaction, Bhatt commended the Navy for maintaining a high operational tempo in ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity. He also praised the Navy for the efforts invested towards indigenisation and innovation towards becoming a fully Aatmanirbhar force by 2047, which was exemplified during the recent launch of indigenous stealth frigates Vindhyagiri and Mahendragiri.





The Maritime Infrastructure Perspective Plan (MIPP) 2023-37, IRS Rules and Regulations Handbook, Family Logbook, and Electronic Service Document Project were also released during the event.





The MIPP aims to synchronise and enmesh the infrastructure requirements of the Navy over the next 15 years, through a comprehensive perspective plan model. The document is aligned with the government’s vision on creation of sustainable infrastructure, and encompasses salient for compliance with broader policy directives on PM Gati Shakti Project, Disaster Resilience, Transition to Net Zero, among others.





The IRS Rules and Regulations Handbook for Construction and Classification of Naval Combatants has been revised since previous edition of 2015 to cater for technological advancements and Atmanirbharta. The new rule book represents the self-reliance in Naval shipbuilding industry.





The Family Logbook for Defence Civilian Personnel of Indian Navy is a personal financial record book for reference of families of naval civilian personnel, which provides important financial information on insurance, loans, investments etc. This will serve as a ready reckoner in times of emergency in the family, mishaps, accidents, etc.





The Electronic Service Document Project will transform the HR record keeping and management of Naval personnel into an efficient, digital, centralised and transparent process in line with the Digital India Vision.





In his opening remarks CNS Hari Kumar highlighted that the Indian Navy should be “ready for the heavy lifting” in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, in pursuance of the vision SAGAR. He also said that the force is working closely with the CDS and the other two services to progress jointness and integration to meet challenges of the future.







