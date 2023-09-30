



Islamabad: At least four soldiers were killed in an attempt to thwart an attack by the proscribed terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.





The clash allegedly occurred close to Sambaza in District Zhob, a location near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.





According to the ISPR, the killed troops were named as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan, and Sepoy Nadeem.





Three TTP militants were also killed in the exchange of gunfire, according to the military's media wing, while numerous others sustained injuries.





“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” said ISPR, according to ARY News.





Notably, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year, as per Dawn.





A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country, Dawn reported.







