Strewn bodies of Pakistan soldiers marked in green





Quetta: Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) tonight said it has killed 11 Pakistani soldiers and captured a military camp in Quetta in occupied Baluchistan on Sept 18th 2023 according to a report





The BLA fighters attacked the military camp in Wali Thangi area from multiple directions, causing heavy losses to the enemy, it said.





“In the fierce attack, carried from multiple directions, the enemy troops were pinned down and forced to flee their camp, leaving behind their weapons and dead and injured colleagues,” BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said.





“Two posts of the camp were fully captured, while their arms depot was fully destroyed with rockets, killing all enemy personnel present,” he said in a statement to NVI.





At least, 11 enemy personnel including Subedar Qaisar Raheem were killed in the attack carried out on September 14, the spokesman said.





BLA seized arms and ammunition of the Pakistani troops from the camp, he added.











