



Thimphu: In a landmark development towards reshaping the country’s connectivity landscape, Bhutan is all set to embark on a transformative journey with its neighbouring country, India, Bhutan Live reported.





Bhutan is gearing up to establish its first internationally connected cross-border railway with India’s north-eastern region.





This momentous endeavour is not just about the convergence of tracks; it signifies Bhutan’s resolute stride towards global integration, fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and strengthened ties with its neighbours.





“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government of India, the drive to enhance connectivity in border areas is taking shape in the form of an international cross-border railway,” Bhutan Live reported.





Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, expressed the dedication of the Indian government to bolster connectivity in the northeastern region, setting the stage for Bhutan’s historic railway journey.





A significant financial commitment underscores the seriousness of the endeavour. An unprecedented amount of Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been allocated for the expansion and development of railway infrastructure in the Northeastern region. This financial investment isn’t merely about building tracks and bridges, it also symbolizes India’s commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the region.





As Bhutan prepares to connect its hilly and border areas through this remarkable railway initiative, the prospects for economic upliftment and improved accessibility become evident, Bhutan Live reported.





The journey towards cross-border railway connectivity isn’t just about economic gains, it is also about nurturing diplomatic relationships and mutual cooperation. For Bhutan, a nation renowned for its pristine natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and commitment to Gross National Happiness, this endeavour aligns seamlessly with its values.





The Indo-Bhutanese partnership in establishing the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line exemplifies this spirit of cooperation. As the tracks span from Kokrajhar in India to Gelephu in Bhutan, the railway doesn’t just bridge physical distances, but it also signifies the harmonious connection between two nations sharing a border and a profound bond.





Bhutan’s perspective on this cross-border railway endeavour is characterized by a forward-looking approach and an eagerness to embrace change while preserving its identity. The Sairang-Hbichhuah railway line, which connects Mizoram and the Kaladan Multimodal Project, mirrors Bhutan’s aspirations for progress.





This railway line symbolizes the nation’s desire to tap into opportunities for trade, commerce, and regional development. By being a part of this railway network, Bhutan opens doors to the transnational movement of goods, people, and ideas, according to Bhutan Live.





The impending railway connection between Bhutan and India’s north-eastern region also reflects Bhutan’s commitment to regional connectivity. It stands as a testament to Bhutan’s willingness to participate actively in regional initiatives that transcend borders and foster collective growth. As the railway tracks make their way through the landscapes of both countries, they echo the shared vision of progress, development, and prosperity.





The prospect of Bhutan’s internationally connected cross-border railway with India’s north-eastern region is a milestone that encapsulates the spirit of unity, cooperation, and progress. Bhutan’s perspective on this transformational journey is characterized by a sense of anticipation, optimism, and a deep-rooted commitment to its cultural heritage.





As the locomotives traverse through Bhutan’s terrains, they will not only connect cities but also hearts, fostering stronger bonds between nations and opening new horizons of possibility. The railway represents Bhutan’s embrace of modernity while staying true to its values – a journey that symbolizes the convergence of past, present, and a promising future, Bhutan Live reported.







