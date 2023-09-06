



New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders' Conference on Wednesday.





Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday interacted with the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders' Conference. The Indian Navy said, "Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders' Conference. He spoke about the latest developments in the IAF's operational doctrine and learning from each other's best practices."





Indian Navy said, "Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders' Conference. He spoke about the latest developments in the IAF's operational doctrine and learning from each other's best practices."





Earlier Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra (Retd) called on the IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Issues concerning measures to enhance civil-military synergy were discussed.







