



The Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft – 40 (HTT-40) was flown by Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit AVSM VM VSM on August 8 in Bengaluru. The aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was designed and developed indigenously by HAL’s Aircraft Research & Design Centre based on the training needs of the Indian Armed Forces.





The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft propelled by a turboprop engine with four blades. It has a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, advanced avionics, and the most recent safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat. The maximum speed of the trainer is 450 kilometres per hour, and its service ceiling is six kilometres.









The HTT-40 made its maiden flight on May 31, 2016, and received system-level certification on June 6, 2022. The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification is presently approving the entire aircraft.





The IAF and HAL signed a contract to deliver 70 aircraft, with deliveries beginning September 15 2025 and continuing until March 15, 2030. The HTT-40 will improve the calibre of training for the Indian Armed Forces’ new pilots. The acquisition will also include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft, which will supplement aerial training by enabling pilots to practise various flight profiles on the ground before taking off.







