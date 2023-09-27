



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received the first of six new Dornier Do-228 aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The upgraded aircraft features new engines, advanced avionics, and a modern glass cockpit. The versatile aircraft is well-suited for short-haul operations and can be used for various purposes, including utility transport and maritime surveillance. This addition will enhance the IAF's operational capability, particularly in remote areas.





The Ministry of Defence inked the deal back in March, securing the procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft from HAL for the IAF, with a budget of Rs 667 crore. Originally employed by the IAF for Route Transport Role and communication tasks, these aircraft have also played a vital role in training transport pilots.





This new batch of six aircraft will feature enhanced fuel-efficient engines, combined with five-bladed composite propellers. Their versatility makes them perfectly suited for short-haul operations, making use of semi-prepared or short runways, particularly in the north-eastern and island regions of India. The Dornier-228 aircraft is a multifunctional, lightweight transport aircraft, well-suited for a range of purposes. Designed to fulfil various needs, from utility and commuter transport to maritime surveillance, the Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly adaptable asset. The addition of these six aircraft will significantly reinforce the IAF's operational capability, particularly in remote and challenging areas.





The Indian Navy has demonstrated its strong regional partnership by presenting its Dornier Do-228 maritime patrol aircraft to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). This gesture reflects the enduring cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, underlining the importance of regional unity.







