



India expelled a top Canadian diplomat as the row over Justin Trudeau's allegations of New Delhi's role in the killing of a Khalistani Terrorist escalated





In a tit-for-tat move, India on Tuesday expelled a top Canadian diplomat Olivier Sylvester, hours after Canada expelled an Indian diplomat following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of a potential link between the Indian government and the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Canadian High Commissioner, Cameron MacKay, and informed about India's decision to expel the Canadian diplomat based in India.





"The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," MEA said in a statement.





The senior diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.





India Asks Canadian Diplomat To Leave Within 5 Days - Top Points



1. In a major development on Tuesday, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the country's Parliament that "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

2. Following Trudeau's charges, Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that the head of Indian intelligence in Canada, Pavan Kumar Rai, has been expelled as a consequence.

3. Within hours, in a swift decision, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, Olivier Sylvester. The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned by the Minister of External Affairs today and informed about the decision to expel a diplomat based in India.

4. The government rejected Canada's allegations and termed the charges by Justin Trudeau as "absurd and motivated" and said India has strong commitment to rule of law. "Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

5. India also accused Canada of providing shelter to the Khalistani terrorists, who "continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." The central government also said Canada's inaction in dealing with the Khalistani terrorists has been a "long-standing and continuing concern".

6. According to foreign media, Trudeau has briefed the leaders of some of Canada's closest allies, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, about the new diplomatic developments with India.

7. Responding to the new developments between India and Canada, United States said they are "deeply concerned" about allegations made by Trudeau. A White House statement also said, "It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice."

8. In response to situation, security outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has been heightened. A larger contingent of CRPF and Delhi police personnel has been deployed near the office.

9. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the head of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), which is a banned outfit in India. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was wanted in several cases, including the 2007 blast that killed six and injured 42 in Ludhiana in Punjab. Indian had sought the extradition of him multiple times. In 2020, India had declared Nijjar as a designated terrorist.

10. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by unidentified attackers outside a gurdwara in Canada's British Columbia province on June 18. According to Canadian Police, 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene after the shooting at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.







