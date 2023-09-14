



Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday India and Pakistan should resume talks to restore peace at ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir.





Abdullah told this to reporters after visiting the residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police of J&K Police Himayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed in a gunfight along with two decorated Army officers on Wednesday in Anantnag district.





"This is a big tragedy for the families and the country that a Colonel, a Major, and a DSP were martyred in an encounter at Kokernag", Abdullah said.





He said India and Pakistan should talk with each other to resolve issues.





"Since India achieved independence in 1947, the riots have been going on, and it is necessary to find a solution to it", he said.





When asked that the central government, instead of talking to Pakistan, assert that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has to be liberated, Abdullah said, "Let them bring it; who is Farooq Abdullah to stop them? If they think that will resolve the things here, let them do it".





The Member of Parliament Abdullah said war has never resolved issues, and India and Pakistan have fought four wars, but borders still exist there.





"War has never provided peace. Only through conversations can peace be restored. You see, the war has destroyed Ukraine", he said.





He said unless and until both countries resume dialogue, such incidents will take place.





"We are fools if we think these incidents will come to an end unless dialogue between the two countries takes place", he added.





When asked if there are reports Pakistan is sending militants from Nepal and Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, "Neither I am in intelligence nor am I in government. I cannot reply. from where they are coming. But they are coming fully trained. I fear these outsiders may belong to any other country", he said.





He said encounters take place often in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government claims every day that militancy has been finished.





"Tell me, has the militancy ended here? This will never end unless a way is found that will provide peace", Farooq said.







