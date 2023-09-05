



Cairo: Indian Army troops in Egypt exchanged techniques and shared expertise with the other participating troops during Exercise Bright Star-23.





Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) informed about the troop's participation in the exercise in a tweet.





They took to their social media 'X' and said, "Exercise #BrightStar 2023 #IndianArmy troops in action during Exercise #BrightStar 2023 in #Egypt. Exchange of techniques & sharing of expertise was undertaken by participating troops. #IndianArmy #OnPathToTransformation@IaSouthern @HQ_IDS_India @indembcairo."





Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent with Integrated Combat troops arrived at Alexandria for Exercise Bright Star-23 on August 29. The opening ceremony was held on August 31.





The Indian contingent of 550 personnel is among the largest Indian deployments for an overseas exercise, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said.





On August 29, the Indian Army contingent comprising 137 personnel departed for Exercise Bright Star-23, the Ministry of Defence said in an earlier press release. The Indian Army is being represented by a contingent from 23 JAT Battalion.





The exercise which began on August 31 will culminate on September 13 at Mohammed Naguib Military Base in Egypt.





Exercise Bright Star-23 is a multinational tri-services joint military exercise that will be led by US CENTCOM and the Egyptian Army. Initially, this exercise was conceptualized as a bilateral biennial training exercise between the US and Egypt during the Camp David Accord of 1977.





This year, 34 countries nations are participating in Exercise Bright Star-23. The Exercise will comprise a large number of training activities focused on combating emerging unconventional threats and enhancing regional partnerships amongst participating nations aimed at maintaining world peace.







