



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a conversation with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and appreciated his regards for the success of the G20 Summit going to be held in New Delhi.





Taking to his social media 'X', he said, "Very nice to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Deeply appreciate his good wishes for the success of the New Delhi G20 Summit."





India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.





Earlier in July, Jaishankar discussed regional and global issues with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Post-Ministerial Conference in Jakarta.





After meeting with the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday, Jaishankar took to his Twitter and said, "A broad-ranging discussion today with British Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Spoke about the agenda of the ARF, including regional and global issues. Jointly assessed the progress in our bilateral exchanges. Brought up concerns pertaining to the security of our diplomats."







