



The Indian Army is using drones as the gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag gets fierce. A new video shows how the army is targeting hiding terrorists in the ongoing Kokernag operation.





Drone footage revealed the terrorists were hiding in a natural cave in the mountains of Gadole forests in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.





The video captured the moment when a terrorist hideout was bombed by the army. After the explosion, terrorists were seen trying to escape from the spot. However, the drone crew alerted the troops, who launched fire on the terrorists.











