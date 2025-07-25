

During his official visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring depth and dynamism of India-UK relations, artfully employing a cricket metaphor to describe the evolving partnership between the two nations.

Speaking during joint press statements with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi remarked, “There may be a swing and a miss at times. But we always play with a straight bat. We are committed to building a high scoring solid partnership.” His comments came at a momentous occasion as India and the UK formally signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and endorsed the ambitious India-UK Vision 2035.





The Prime Minister’s remarks resonated amid the ongoing cricket Test series between India and England, symbolising the shared cultural passion both countries hold for the sport and using it as an effective metaphor for cooperation and perseverance in bilateral ties.





PM Modi noted that cricket is not just a game for India and the UK but a passion, arguing it embodies the spirit of fair play, resilience, and mutual respect that underpins both countries' approach to diplomacy and economic engagement.





The signing of CETA marks a significant milestone in India-UK relations, representing years of sustained negotiations and dedicated diplomatic effort. The agreement aims to greatly enhance market access for Indian exports such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods. It also promises to unlock new avenues for India’s agricultural produce and processed food sector, delivering tangible benefits, especially to India’s youth, farmers, fishermen, and the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector.





For the UK, the partnership means greater accessibility and affordability of UK-manufactured products—especially medical devices and aerospace components—for the Indian market. Modi emphasised that the economic accord acts not just as a trade mechanism but also as a “blueprint for shared prosperity”.





Alongside CETA, Modi revealed that India and the UK had reached consensus on the Double Contribution Convention. This framework is poised to generate fresh momentum in technology and finance, simplifying the ease of doing business and lowering operational costs. The agreement is also seen as a stepping stone toward enhanced access to Indian technical and professional talent for the UK market, boosting investor confidence and stimulating bilateral investment.





Both leaders asserted that these agreements are more than transactional: they reflect the shared values and democratic ethos of two major global economies. The collaborative steps taken, including the endorsement of the India-UK Vision 2035, are positioned as strategic commitments toward stronger global stability, shared economic prosperity, and deepened cooperation on the world stage.





Through both the language of cricket and the language of diplomacy, PM Modi underscored that while there may be occasional challenges—“a swing and a miss”—the India-UK relationship is defined by steadfastness, ambition, and a collective resolve to achieve high scores on the bilateral scoreboard.





Based On ANI Report







