



Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in a discussion on India-US collaboration on critical and emerging technology, aimed at creating resilient supply chains.





The discussion was convened by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC.





“Focused discussion on India-US collaboration on critical and emerging tech and creating resilient supply chains at discussion convened by @USISPForum. Glad to know that India is the major talking point in corporate boardrooms. Our collaboration offers more possibilities with each passing day,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).





The India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) was announced in May 2022 to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.





iCET aims to position the two countries as trusted technology partners by building technology value chains and supporting the co-development and co-production of items. It also aims to address regulatory restrictions, export controls and mobility barriers through a standing mechanism.





India and US are expected to undertake a midterm review of iCET in September 2023 to continue to drive momentum towards the next annual iCET review, co-led by the National Security Advisors of both countries in early 2024.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken and also laid the groundwork for the 2+2 meeting in New Delhi soon.





“Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State @SecBlinkenat State Department today. A wide-ranging discussion, following up on PM @narendramodi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon,” Jaishankar stated.





The fourth 2+2 dialogue between India and the US was held in Washington, DC in April last year.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh represented the Indian side and were welcomed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and discussed the expanding trade and economic relationship between India and the US.





He also held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Both sides recognized the tremendous progress in bilateral relations this year and discussed taking it forward.





The EAM also participated in a conversation with Think Tanks about India’s growing role in global transformation.





Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.







