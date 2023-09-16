



Jammu: Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, is delighted to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious award in the category of “Export Performance of Defence and Aerospace Products” at the North Tech Symposium 2023 held in Jammu. The award was handed over to the company by Hon. Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh.





KSSL’s dedication to excellence, coupled with the support of the Government of India, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have enabled us to contribute effectively towards making India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in defence.





This recognition is a testament to KSSL’s relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of Defence technology. The award is a reflection of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd.'s outstanding contribution to the Defence and Aerospace industry and its dedication to promoting self-reliance in the sector. Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, delivering world-class solutions in Defence and Aerospace.







