



Geneva: Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh intervened on behalf of India at the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.





During the session, not only the activist represented the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also raised the issue of the terrible plight of the ethnic minorities, especially Shias in PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir).





In a post on social media platform X, Javed Beigh wrote, "Dear Friends, I am happy to tell you that I have intervened on behalf of India at 54th session of UNHRC in Geneva, Switzerland representing my people of Jammu & Kashmir."





"I also spoke about plight of our people in POK & Gilgit-Baltistan living under occupation of Pakistan," he added.





Javed Ahmad Beigh, a prominent socio-political activist, has drawn attention to the dire human rights situation faced by Shias in Pakistan, particularly in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit Baltistan, where a significant Shia population resides.





Javed Beigh, a social activist from Kashmir Valley intervened in an Interactive dialogue with the Working Group (WG) on arbitrary detention during the 54th UNHRC session in Geneva on September 19. Javed highlighted the rise of extremist Sunni religious organisations which frequently target the minority Shias.





He said, “Pakistan is notorious for arbitrary detentions of its citizens including those from ethnic minority communities like Baloch, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Urdu-speaking Mohajirs. Since the last few decades with the rise of extremist Sunni religious organisations, there has been an exponential increase in arbitrary detention cases of Pakistan’s Shia minority which comprises about 15-20 per cent of the total Muslim population of Pakistan”.





The Kashmiri social activist also expressed concern about Pakistan’s Shia community including educational professionals being targeted by authorities.





Beigh further added that Shias have now replaced Christians and Ahmadiyas as the largest victims of fabricated Blasphemy cases arbitrarily imposed against them.





He stated that between 2001 to 2018, approximately 4847 Shias were killed in various incidents of sectarian violence as per Pakistan’s records.





However, independent databases have estimated that some 10,000 Shias lost their lives in Pakistan from 2001 to 2018. “Muslim Vibe” has further quoted that almost 23000 Shias have been murdered in Pakistan since 1963. “Ahle-Sunnat -Wal Jamaat", an anti-Shia front, has been responsible for this act against Shias.





Beigh has brought to the notice of the Human Rights Council that this slow genocide of Shias in Pakistan should be ended.







