



Sindh: A rocket launcher’s shell exploded at a house in Kashmore’s Mehwal Shah area in Sindh province of Pakistan claiming lives of nine people, the Dawn reported on Wednesday.





Dawn is a pakistan based English newspaper.





The Pakistan-based new daily reported quoting Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso confirmed the casualties specifying that the deceased included five children, two women and two men.





The official informed that the house was located at the limits of Goghat police, deceased and injured belonged to the same family.





Dawn News reported that the injured woman was admitted to a Lorkana hospital from Kandhkot, while the dead bodies of the deceased had been brought to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.





After the incident, the police arrived in the area and seized the whole area.





According to the preliminary information from police, the children found a rocket while playing and brought it home where the explosion happened, due to which nine people lost their lives.





An investigation is being launched into the case and the Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has also taken notice of the incident.





The Sindh CM has sought a report from the provincial inspector general on “how a rocket launcher reached the Zangi Subzwai Goth”, Dawn News reported.





“Was any stock of weapons being smuggled to the kutcha (riverine) areas? Are there enablers of the dacoits present in the goth (village)?”, the statement quoted him asking.





He wondered how the rocket launcher shell exploded, leading to a “loss of lives to this extent”.





Expressing his grief on the incident, he directed the IG, “A detailed report shall be submitted to me.”







