



Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the ongoing problem with Canada has been there for some years because of the “permissiveness” by the government regarding terrorism, extremism and violence in the country.





Jaishankar said that the current situation can’t be termed a “deadlock”, adding that the Indian government is open to looking at any specific and relevant thing shared by the Canadian side in connection with the issue.





The statement by Jaishankar comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made alleged that the Indian government is involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’.





Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, Jaishankar said, “Well, I don't know if I would use the term deadlock...The issue is as follows: The Canadians have made some allegations. We have pointed out to them that this is not the Government of India's policy and if they are prepared to share with us specifics and anything relevant, we are also open to looking at it. So in that sense, that's where the matter stands”.





“But what we do not want to see is an incident treated in isolation because then that somewhere does not convey the right picture,” he added.





The EAM said that the ongoing problem with Canada is because of the “permissiveness” regarding terrorism, extremism and violence in the country.





“The fact is that we have had an ongoing problem with Canada and the Canadian government for some years now. And the ongoing problem really revolves around the permissiveness in regard to terrorism, extremism and violence,” Jaishankar said.





He added, “This permissiveness is also reflected in the fact that some important extradition requests have not been responded to from their side. In fact, that there are individuals and organizations who are clearly involved with violence and illegal activities in India, who have themselves declared it…I mean it is not a secret”.





The EAM further said that even though India wouldn’t have liked suspending the visa operations to Canada, but it had to because the Canadian side “made it very difficult” for the Indian side to operate the services.





“They continue to carry on with their activities in Canada and most important, the fact that our diplomatic missions and our diplomatic personnel have been consistently and continuously intimidated in Canada, to a point, where it is not safe for them to carry on with their work. The fact that we have had to temporarily suspend our visa operations, it is not something we would have liked to do, it is just that they made it very difficult for us to operate those services,” Jaishankar said.





Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing.





Amid strained ties, India issued an advisory for its citizens and those who are travelling to Canada to exercise “utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in the country.







