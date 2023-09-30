



Peshawar: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) today issued an audacious threat to the personnel of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, saying they are being tracked closely and would be killed.





TTP said the ISI officials and others are being monitored by the Taliban Intelligence Agency (TIA), which is its “secret agency”.





In a statement issued by TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said, “We would like to inform the security agencies that officials of our secret agency TIA are continuously monitoring you and keeping a close eye on activities of your people.”





He added, “You will be killed by our secret agency.”





Seeking to lend credence to its threat, the TTP said that the TIA arrested an ISI official residing in Punjab Province of Pakistan on 3rd of this month.





He killed himself by consuming poison kept secretly, the statement said.





Earlier, in an operation on August 12, ISI Major Shaheen, a resident of Quetta, was also killed, Khurasani said.





Prior to that, in the month of June of this year, TIA killed ISI Major Imam Ali, a resident of Punjab, in Shirkira area of ​ Peshawar, he said.





“Information sharing (of these cases) was delayed due to some security reasons,” the TTP spokesman said.







