India told Pakistan to shut down terror infrastructure in the country and reminded Pakistan’s government of its own abysmal record of minority rights violations on Saturday at the United Nations while exercising its right to reply after interim Pakistan Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar raked Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the UN General Assembly.





“Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all our neighbours including India India has evaded implementation of the security council’s resolutions which call for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir to be decided by its people through UN-supervised plebiscite,” Kakar said, while addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





“We reiterate that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India. Matters pertaining to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are purely internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on our domestic matters,” First Secretary at United Nations for 2nd Committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot, said.





Petal Gahlot, who has also served as an under-secretary at the union ministry of external affairs’ West division said Pakistan is a habitual offender when it comes to misusing multilateral forums for spreading false propaganda against India.





“Member states of the United Nations and other multilateral organisations are well aware that Pakistan does so to deflect the international community’s attention away from its own abysmal record on human rights,” Gahlot said.





The official then highlighted to the members the recent attacks on Christian communities in Pakistan’s Jaranwala where dozens of churches were set ablaze and Christian houses were vandalised in mob violence as a mob of miscreants attacked them claiming that some members of the community engaged in blasphemy.





Gahlot also harshly criticised Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue while it is unable to guarantee protection to women and women from minority communities from rising instances of abduction, forced conversion and marriage.





“The condition of women belonging to minority communities in Pakistan notably Hindu Sikhs and Christians remains deplorable. According to a recent report published by Pakistan’s own Human Rights Commission, an estimated 1,000 women from minority communities are subjected to abduction, forced conversion and marriage in Pakistan every year,” Gahlot said.



