







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. PM Modi and Huang spoke at length regarding the rich potential India offers in the artificial intelligence sector.





In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi noted that Jensen Huang appreciated strides made by India in the artificial intelligence sector.





PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India."





US-based techology company Nvidia was founded by Jansen Huang in 1993. Since its inception, Jansen Huang has served as its chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors, according to the company statement.





Earlier in June, PM Modi stressed on the role of G20 nations in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by digital technology, which he termed as a force multiplier in increasing access to education and adapting to future needs.





While addressing a G20 Education Ministers' Meeting held in Pune via video message, PM Modi touched upon the potential of Artificial Intelligence which offers great potential in the field of learning, skilling and education.





The Prime Minister stressed that G20 countries with their respective strengths can play a crucial role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the Global South. He urged the dignitaries to create a path for increased research collaborations.





PM Modi said that continuous skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling are key to making youth future-ready, noting that education is not only the foundation upon which India's civilization has been built, but is also the architect of humanity's future.





Throwing light on the emphasis laid on research and innovation, the Prime Minister highlighted that India has set up ten thousand 'Atal Tinkering Labs' across the country which act as research and innovation nurseries for our school children. He informed that more than 7.5 million students are working on more than 1.2 million innovative projects in these labs.







