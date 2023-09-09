



New Delhi: Stating that the relationship between New Delhi and Buenos Aires is very “solid and firm”, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said that the ties between the two countries are growing subsequently including in the area of defence.





President Alberto Fernandez, who is in the national capital and is attending the G20 Summit, further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi a leader who has been recognized across the world.





Elaborating on the India-Argentina defence partnership, he said that recently Argentina's Minister of Defence made a visit to India and had a conversation about the proposals regarding the BrahMos missile and Tejas fighter jet.





Speaking to ANI, Fernandez said, “Well, the relationship between India and Argentina is very solid, very firm, and our trade relationship is growing every day. India has Modi, a leader that everyone recognizes and commends and that also is transmitted to Argentina. We have discussed with the Prime Minister of India, many initiatives, and many things that we can do together. And one of those things has to do with defence”.





“The Argentine Minister of Defence was recently in India, and he had conversations to learn about what India's offer and proposal regarding those weapons (BrahMos missile, Tejas). So we will see how that works out,” he added.





Meanwhile, India is in talks with Argentina to export the 'Made in India' weapons like BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Tejas fighter jets.





Fernandez also praised the cultural link and shared linkages between India and Argentina, remembering the relationship between Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore, and Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo.





He also said that both countries share the same icon footballer Lionel Messi.





"We (India-Argentina) do have a very long-standing relationship. That is why the link between Argentina and India is so special...Now, India and Argentina share the same icon - (Lionel) Messi. But what I think is the most important is that we share a very similar view of the world. The relationship between Tagore and Victoria Ocampo is well-known to all of us. Nature preservation, caring for human beings, improving living conditions, having respect for diversity, multilateralism, pacifism, are all values we share and that makes our relationship stronger," he further added.





Alberto Fernandez arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit.





He was received at the Delhi airport by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.







