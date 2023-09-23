Swadeshi Empresa's Bot undergoing trials on INS Vikrant aircraft carrier

Fire fighting bot developed by Swadeshi Empresa for the Indian Navy under the iDEX SPRINT initiative was handed over to INS Vikrant for user trials.

Detects seat of fire & extinguishes it using water/foam jet/spray, keeps humans away from danger.





The Hi-Tech bots have got inquiries from other Navies said the company.





The Indian Navy will soon deploy homegrown firefighting robots on its largest warships, including the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya after user trials are completed. The action provides a significant boost for ‘Made in India’ in the defence sector.





Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade discussed all the initiatives made in the maritime force under the ‘Made in India’ project, which is supported by the Indian government, while speaking with the news agency.





‘I was optimistic that the Navy will be able to fulfil a promise made to the Prime Minister on indigenous programs,’ Ghormade stated at Aero India 2023.





‘Two contracts have already materialised including a fire fighting bot which has been used in INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya aircraft carriers,’ he added.





While mentioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to develop more made-in-India technologies, he said that the Indian Navy is focusing on getting ‘Made in India’ game-changing tech which will help in achieving the goal of a combat-ready navy.





He stated that the Indian Navy was also working on inducting game-changing technologies like the blue-green laser which can help the force detect underwater vessels and objects.





He also said the IDex program to promote indigenous defence technologies has been a great success for the Indian Navy.







