



In a move that highlights the burgeoning ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea, the UAE officially announced its participation in the KF-21 project, pledging to cover Indonesia’s share of the investment





The Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates have signed 40 memoranda. They involve $30 billion in investments in South Korean companies from the defence, nuclear energy and other sectors.





The development of the KF-21 is nearing completion. In the summer of 2023, the sixth (last) fighter prototype made its maiden flight. The aircraft was in the air for 33 minutes with Meteor missiles, but did not perform launches.





UAE(United Arab Emirates) officially announced it's participation in KF-21 to the South Korean government.

Specifically, UAE will pay Indonesia's share instead.

As the end of the KFX phase, KF-21 is now successfully tested and the full production will start in 2024.





This announcement comes as a significant step towards elevating their existing “special strategic partnership” to the highest level, a sentiment echoed during the 2023 summit where agreements were signed to invest $30 billion in Korean sectors including Nuclear Power, Energy, Hydrogen, and Defence.





As the KFX phase reaches its culmination, the KF-21, having passed successful tests, is slated to enter full production by 2024. The UAE has previously invested in advanced Korean weapons like the M-SAM Block-II interceptor and K239 Chunmoo a self-propelled multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), hinting at a deepening defence collaboration.





The UAE is poised to step in to cover Indonesia’s unsettled contribution, potentially settling the near 1 trillion won controversy.





This gesture marks a pivotal moment in fostering trilateral cooperation between Korea, Indonesia, and the UAE, although it brings along its set of complexities, including export approvals and coordination between the countries.





The Tawajun Economic Committee spearheads the UAE’s defence industry acquisitions and has sent a proposal to Korea’s National Security Office for collaboration on the KF-21 project. While details remain under wraps, the anticipation builds up towards the UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Korea in October, potentially sealing the partnership and outlining the specifics of the investment.





Poland Shows Interest





Moreover, the KF-21 project is not only drawing attention from the UAE. Poland has also expressed a deep interest, highlighting the global attention and potential collaborations the project might foster in the near future.







