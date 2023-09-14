



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting and approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 12 June 2023 between India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry.





The MoU was aimed on Cooperation in the field of sharing successful Digital Solutions implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation, informed the press release from government of India.





According to the official release, the MoU intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences and digital technologies-based solutions (viz. INDIA STACK) in the implementation of digital transformational initiatives of both the country. MoU envisages improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT.





The MoU will come into effect from the date of signature of the Parties and will be remain in force for a period of 3 years.





With the signing of MoU, both G2G (Government to Government) and B2B (Business to Business) bilateral Cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) will be enhanced. The activities contemplated in this MoU would be financed through their administration’s regular operating allocations.





The release added that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is collaborating with a number of countries and multilateral agencies for fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the ICT domain.





Over the period, MeitY has entered into MoUs/MoCs/Agreements with its counterpart organizations/ agencies from various countries to promote cooperation and exchange of information in the ICT domain.





The release stated that the MoU is in consonance with the various initiatives taken by Government of India such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India etc. to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.





In this changing paradigm, there is an imminent need for exploring business opportunities, sharing of best practices and attracting investments in the digital sector with the objective of enhancing mutual cooperation.





Over the last few years, India has demonstrated its leadership in implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and has successfully provided delivery of services to public even during COVID pandemic. As a result, many countries have evinced interest in learning from India’s experiences and entering into MoUs with India for learning from India’s experiences.





India Stack Solutions are (DPls) developed & implemented by India at population scale to provide access & delivery of public services. It aims to provide meaningful connectivity, promote digital inclusion, and enable seamless access to public services.





These are built on open technologies, are interoperable and are designed to harness industry and community participation which foster innovation. However, each country has unique needs and challenges in building DPI, although the basic functionality is similar, allowing for global cooperation.







