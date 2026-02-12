



Israel has offered its advanced ELM-2040 Over-the-Horizon Backscatter (OTH-B) Early Warning Radar to India, complete with technology transfer provisions. However, DRDO presses ahead with its own homegrown equivalent. The move underscores Israel's keenness to bolster India's long-range surveillance amid escalating regional threats.





The ELM-2040, crafted by IAI-ELTA Systems, operates in the high-frequency band of 3 to 30 MHz. It merges digital Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology with over-the-horizon principles. This enables detection of aerial and maritime targets at distances extending into thousands of kilometres, far surpassing line-of-sight radar constraints.





Conventional radars falter due to Earth's curvature, limiting their reach. The ELM-2040 circumvents this by bouncing signals off the ionosphere. Radar waves reflect back from distant targets, revealing aircraft, missiles, and ships well before they enter traditional detection zones.





Its versatility shines against diverse threats. The system identifies ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles, fighter jets, and surface vessels. This dual-domain capability suits both air defence and maritime vigilance.





A standout feature is its prowess with low-altitude, high-speed intruders. These targets often evade detection by hugging terrain or skimming horizons. The ELM-2040 pierces such evasions, ensuring no blind spots in coverage.





Autonomous scanning covers a 180-degree azimuth sector. It tracks numerous targets concurrently, delivering persistent wide-area vigilance. This supports everything from strategic oversight to tactical responses.





Digital signal processing elevates its performance. Advanced algorithms filter noise, clutter, and interference prevalent in high-frequency operations. Atmospheric disturbances pose challenges, yet refined signals yield precise target detection and classification.





Seamless integration with command networks is another boon. The radar feeds data into India's layered air defence grid. This extends warning times, allowing intercepts of inbound missiles or aircraft from afar.





India's strategic landscape demands such foresight. Hypersonic and long-range cruise threats loom large. An OTH radar grants hours of advance notice, vital for deliberation and countermeasures.





The technology transfer element aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharath ethos. Domestic firms and DRDO could assimilate expertise, hastening deployment while nurturing self-reliance. It bridges immediate needs with future autonomy.





DRDO's parallel indigenous project reflects this duality. Pursuing both avenues hedges risks, averting gaps in a volatile threat milieu. Israel’s timely overture complements this strategy.





Adopting the ELM-2040 would revolutionise India's early warning paradigm. Distant threats become visible, reshaping air and sea domain awareness. Operational readiness surges without delay.





In broader defence evolution, OTH radars emerge as linchpins. Threats traverse vast distances at blistering speeds. Detecting first often dictates victory, as much as striking first.





India's dual-track approach—foreign tech with transfer and homegrown innovation—signals resolve. It projects defensive reach beyond horizons, fortifying sovereignty in an era of extended battlespaces.





This offer, tabled some time past, gains urgency now. Regional tensions and technological arms races amplify its appeal. India weighs maturity against indigenous promise, charting a fortified future.





