



Washington: US Secretary Antony J. Blinken on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in America affirmed that the US will continue its efforts to end terrorism and ensure that the terrorists are held accountable for their crimes.





In an official release, Blinken said, “In the years since, we have stood side by side with partners from around the world to end the scourge of terrorism and ensure terrorists are held accountable for their crimes. The United States will continue to defend our homeland, our people, and our allies.”





Blinken added in the release, “Today we honour their memories and stand with the families and friends of those who perished in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”





On the occasion, he also remembered his colleagues who lost their lives in the attack and said that their bravery and sacrifice continue to be an inspiration for this Department and our nation.





He added, “The men and women of the U.S. Department of State will never forget that tragic day, the many lives lost, and the first responders who rushed into danger to save them. We also remember our colleagues who were killed on this day in 2012 in Benghazi, Libya. Their bravery and sacrifice continue to be an inspiration for this Department and our nation.”





On September 11, 2001, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack against the homeland in our nation’s history, informed the official release.







