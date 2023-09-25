



Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said that he won’t sit idle until mark of terrorism stamped out from valley.





"I won’t sit idle until the mark of terrorism is stamped out from the valley," Singh said while addressing a function atLakhisarai’sBarahiya block in Bihar after offering prayers at a local Bala Tripur Sundai temple.





As per reports, Sinha also focused on the country's safety and nationalism.





He claimed that Jammu & Kashmir was now scripting a saga of development and harmony under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi.





“Many obstacles came in the way of this change, but I am not the one to stop and back down,” he added.





He further said that he is fulfilling the responsibility given by Prime Minister Narendra for Jammu and Kashmir.





He said that youth are getting employment in Jammu and Kashmir.





“Today the government is running with transparency in Jammu and Kashmir. Today Kashmir is the number one state of India. The stream of change is increasing rapidly,” he added.





Earlier, LG and Union Minister for Rural Development, Shri Giriraj Singh visited Simaria, Begusarai and attended the RashtrakaviRamdhari Singh Dinkar’s birth anniversary event.





Paying tributes to the Rashtrakavi, LG remembered the significant contribution of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the field of literature and his selfless service to society and the nation.





“I bow to the memory of great freedom fighter, writer and parliamentarian, who continues to inspire young generation,” LG added.





“Dinkar ji is undoubtedly one of the greatest poets of India, a giant intellectual, a national icon who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre of heroism and courage in Hindi literature. His deep commitment to social values, public aspirations and welfare is unparalleled,” he observed.







