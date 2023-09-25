



Washington: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar discussed defence engagements and collaborative maritime security with the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Lisa Franchetti and US Navy Vice Admiral Charles V Cooper II.





Adm R Hari Kumar visited the US from September 19 to 22 to attend the 25th International Sea Power Symposium (ISS).





ISS is conducted by the US Navy at US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island and provides the opportunity to engage with Friendly Foreign Countries towards the shared vision of enhancing maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





Taking to their social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Indian Navy stated, "Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, during the 25th ISS met Adm Lisa Franchetti, Ag CNO, @USNavy & VAdm Charles B Cooper, Commander NAVCENT, @US5thFleet. Discussions on enhanced defence engagements & collaborative #maritimesecurity, & shared commitment to Free, Open & Inclusive #IndoPacific."





Earlier, the US Navy quoted Adm R Hari Kumar saying, “I firmly believe that despite all technological advancements, our men and women have been – and will remain – our greatest asset in the foreseeable future."





The CNS also held bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the ISS with his counterparts from various countries including the USA, Australia, Egypt, Fiji, Israel, Italy Japan, Kenya, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK.





The extensive engagements during the visit are a demonstration of the Indian Navy’s steadfastness towards realising the vision for a Free Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific and International Rules-Based Order.





During the visit extensive deliberations were also held towards exploring greater IN-USN operational engagements at bilateral and multilateral exercises such as the Malabar, RIMPAC, Sea Dragon and Tiger Triumph.





Regular Subject Matter Expert exchange also takes place between both the Navies to institutionalise interoperability in various fields.





Kumar’s visit to the US provided a significant opportunity for Apex Level Navy to Navy engagements for deepening bilateral cooperation as well as engaging with diverse partners across the Indo-Pacific.







