



Mufti Qaiser Farooq, a prominent leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, was killed by unidentified individuals in Karachi





Mufti Qaiser Farooq, one of the prominent leaders of the Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was gunned down by "unknown men" in Karachi, Pakistan media reported.





Qaiser Farooq was one of the close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.





Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, quoting police sources, reported that 30-year-old Qaiser Farooq was shot in a "targeted attack" near a religious institution in the Samanabad area on Saturday.





Farooq, who suffered bullet wounds in the back, was shifted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.





CCTV footage, claimed to be of the killing of Farooq, is circulating on social media. India Today could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.





A 10-year-old boy was also wounded in the attack.







