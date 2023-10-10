A Hamas terrorist during a protest in the Gaza strip





New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed Congress after its top decision-making body Congress Working Committee (CWC) affirmed its support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government, and to live with dignity.





The saffron party accused the Congress of supporting terror organisations and called the CWC resolution on the Israel war "a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to Congress’s minority vote bank politics" before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.





"Congress at it again! Supporting terror organisations and terrorism while innocent civilians lose their lives to bullets. With this stand, the leading party of I.N.D.I Alliance has exposed itself to the nation. How will the party protect its nation and citizens when it is openly standing with violence," Joshi said.





BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in a social media post said, "CWC resolution on Israel war is a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to Congress’s minority vote bank politics, until Modi happened."





Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.





In a resolution passed at its four-hour meeting, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.





Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides.







