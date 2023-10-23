



Islamabad: Many Pakistanis, especially the younger generation, are attempting to emigrate abroad in pursuit of employment and scholarship possibilities amid a severe economic downturn and hyperinflation.





In the first three months of 2023, more than 4,50,000 Pakistanis are said to have emigrated to other nations.





Visit passport offices and immigration centres, where there are currently lengthy lines of people waiting for passports and visas, to observe the exodus of Pakistanis. Many young individuals are attempting to relocate overseas on academic scholarships, according to Dawn.





However, some groups believed that this massive exodus of individuals, including competent residents, was a sign that Pakistan would benefit from increased international remittances.





This correspondent noticed a nearly threefold increase in the number of people applying for passports to go to various locations across the world during visits to passport offices.





Rehman Malik, the former interior minister, increased passport validity from five to ten years in 2013, and many of these passports expired this year, prompting a large number of applicants to rush to the passport office to renew their travel documents. This sudden increase in the number of passport applicants was caused in part by this change, Dawn reported.





In the meantime, the British Council (BC) is being inundated with requests for work and student visas. According to a representative of the council, the BC is now scheduling three IELTS examinations in a week due to an increase in application volume, reported Dawn.





The source stated that 2,500 visa applicants in total had participated in the most recent exam and that more applicants have become available during the past two months.











