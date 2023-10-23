



India's First Training Squadron (1TS) completes a 50-day ASEAN deployment, fostering maritime ties through training and engagements





India's Navy’s 1TS, comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Sudarshini and Indian Coast Guard’s Ship Sarathi, returned to their Kochi base port on October 21 after an extensive 50-day deployment in South East Asia.





The Southern Naval Command announced on X, "Home Ahoy! Welcome back 1TS. INS Tir, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi returned to base port Kochi after over 50 days of prolonged deployment. Happy Reunion with families. Moments of joy & emotions.”





During this deployment, the squadron visited nations in the ASEAN region including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. This mission was part of the ongoing afloat training programme of the 105th Integrated Officer Training Course (IOTC), aiming to strengthen India's commitment to maritime security and promote goodwill in the region.





Aboard the squadron, trainees from countries including Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius and Vietnam were present. Furthermore, personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NCC cadets joined the deployment, emphasising jointness and interoperability. The squadron visited Changi, Singapore, on October 4, 2023, during the visit. Various cross-training visits, professional and community interactions, and sports fixtures were planned, fostering camaraderie between the Indian Navy and their Singaporean counterparts. Capt. Sarvpreet Singh, Senior Officer 1TS, and the ship's Commanding Officers met with key figures including Col. Rinson Chua Hon Liat, Commander Maritime Training and Doctrine Command (MTDC), and Shilpakala Ambule, the High Commissioner of India to Singapore.





A wreath-laying ceremony at the historic Kranji War Memorial paid homage to the fallen heroes, reinforcing the close bond of friendship and interoperability between the two navies. From September 30 to October 3, 2023, the squadron visited Port Klang, Malaysia. Interactions ranged from professional engagements to training exchanges and sports fixtures, highlighting the dedication to strengthening bilateral engagements and naval cooperation.





In Phuket, Thailand, from September 25 to 28, 2023, the squadron received a welcome from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). This visit also included cross-training visits, professional interaction, sports fixtures, and joint yoga sessions, further enhancing maritime linkages and consolidating the robust bond of friendship between the two navies.







