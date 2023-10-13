



Killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot area, Shahid Latif, a most-wanted terrorist, had orchestrated the 2016 Pathankot terror attack





Within days after the killing of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Mufti Qaiser Farooq in the city of Karachi, one more of India's most wanted terrorists and mastermind of Pathankot terror attack was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot area on Wednesday.





The killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Latif who was wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case. He was a senior member of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which took responsibility for the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.





According to reports in Pakistani media, Latif was shot at point-blank range by unidentified shooters. After firing at Latif, the attackers managed to escape from the spot.





Arrested In Jammu In 1994, And Deported To Pakistan In 2010





Mastermind of the 2016 Pathankot terror attack on the Indian Air Force station, Latif was arrested from Jammu in a case related to narco-terrorism case in the year 1994.





Latif was one of those whose release was demanded by the terrorists who hijacked the Indian Airlines plane IC814 in 1999 and took it to Kandahar in Afghanistan.





Although he was not released during the Kandahar hijacking case, he was deported back to Pakistan via the Wagah border in 2010 after serving a 16-year-long jail term.





Seven security personnel lost their lives in the dreaded terror attack at Pathankot air-base. Six terrorists of JeM who executed this terror attack were eliminated in a three-day operation.





Some dreaded terrorists killed by unidentified persons on the foreign soil





1. Shahid Latif mastermind of the Pathankot terror attack and one of the founders of the JeM was killed in Sialkot on October 11, 2023

2. Mufti Qaisar Farooq (LeT/JuD) shot dead in Karachi, Pakistan, on 10-10-2023

3. Ziaur-Rehman (LeT/HM) was shot dead in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar district of Karachi, Pakistan, on 12-09-2023.

4. Mohammad Riyaz aka Abu Qasim (LeT) shot dead inside a mosque at Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on 8-09-2023

5. Mulla Sardar Hussain Arain (JuD) shot dead in Nawabshah district of Karachi Sindh, Pakistan, on 5-08-2023

6. KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore, Pakistan, on 6-05-2023

7. Syed Noor Sholabar, jihadist ideologue shot dead in Bara Khyber, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on 4-03-2023

8. Ex-commander of Albadar Mujahideen, Syed Khalid Raza, shot dead in Karachi, Pakistan, on 26-02-2023

9. Hizbul Mujahideen's launching Chief and top operative Bashir Ahmad Peer aka Imtiyaz Alam shot dead by in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on 20-02-2023

10. Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda died in mysterious circumstances at a Military Hospital in Lahore on 19-11-2022. Overdose of drugs was reportedly the cause of death

11. Mistri Zahoor Ibrahim aka Zahid Akhoond (JeM), a hijacker of IC-814 flight, shot dead in Karachi, Pakistan, on 1-03-2022

12. ISJK commander Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar aka Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri of Nawakadal Srinagar, was found dead in Nangarhar, Afghanistan on 18-07-2019







