



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently made a significant statement during his address at the CII Business Summit in New Delhi, emphasising India’s enduring connection with the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





Singh asserted that the inhabitants of PoK are regarded as part of the Indian family and expressed confidence that they would eventually return to India’s mainstream voluntarily. He highlighted that most individuals in PoK feel a deep emotional and cultural bond with India, suggesting that only a few have been misled by external influences. This sentiment, according to Singh, is rooted in India’s longstanding belief in unity and the integration of hearts.





Singh’s comments also outlined India’s evolving strategy towards Pakistan, particularly in the context of terrorism and the Kashmir issue. He stated that India has “redesigned and redefined” its approach to counter-terrorism, signalling a more robust and proactive stance.





The Defence Minister made it clear that any potential dialogue with Pakistan would be strictly limited to discussions on terrorism and the status of PoK, underscoring India’s unwillingness to engage on other contentious issues until these fundamental concerns are addressed.





In a pointed message to Islamabad, Singh warned that the business of terrorism is not cost-effective and would result in severe consequences, indicating that Pakistan has begun to realise the heavy price associated with supporting such activities.





Beyond geopolitical matters, Singh also highlighted India’s remarkable progress in domestic defence capabilities. He noted that India’s defence exports, which were less than ₹1,000 crore a decade ago, have now surged to a record ₹23,500 crore. This growth, he argued, is a testament to the success of the Make-in-India initiative in the defence sector, which has become essential for both national security and economic prosperity.





Singh referenced Operation Sindoor as a milestone event, where India’s indigenous defence systems demonstrated their strength and surprised the global community. He further emphasised that India is not only advancing in traditional defence technologies such as fighter jets and missile systems but is also preparing for new-age warfare, positioning the country as a forward-looking and resilient power on the world stage.





Rajnath Singh’s address reaffirmed India’s commitment to the people of PoK, articulated a firm and evolved policy towards Pakistan, and celebrated the nation’s strides in self-reliance and technological advancement in defence. His remarks reflect a vision of India that is confident, united, and poised to meet the challenges of the future.





