



Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) at the third Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) held during October 17-19, in Mumbai, inked four strategic MoUs as part of its green shipping initiative. The MoUs serve as a cornerstone in promoting an e-vessel ecosystem in India, thus marking a significant leap towards a more environmentally-friendly maritime industry.





Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GMIS 2023 showcased India’s vision for the maritime sector.





HSL’s ambitious objectives include achieving autonomy in designing and building e-tugs by 2026, further aligning with international standards for build time, and condensing the construction period to just 8-12 months.





To accomplish this, HSL is going with modular concept and developing a family of e-tugs with bollard pull capacity ranging from 40T to 80T and beyond with a wide range of options including compatibility for using green alternative fuels based on the diverse operational requirements of customer.





In addition, with a view to building a vibrant ancillary ecosystem centred around Visakhapatnam, HSL is planning to include a few promising industries based in Visakhapatnam and coastal districts to participate in the program.







