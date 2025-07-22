



In a major step toward enhancing its operational capabilities, the Indian Army received its first batch of three American-origin Apache attack helicopters on July 22, 2025. This highly anticipated development marks a significant milestone for India’s defence forces, signalling both modernisation and a strengthened aerial combat edge for the Army.





The delivery, made by American aerospace major Boeing, comprised three of the six AH-64E Apache helicopters contracted for by the Indian Army.





Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India.



These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly.





This is part of an ongoing effort to bolster the Army Aviation Corps with state-of-the-art platforms, reflecting the Army's commitment to maintaining technological superiority in the region.





The Army officially communicated the arrival via a social media post, labelling the occasion as a "milestone moment."





The message underscored that these helicopters will significantly boost the Army’s operational capability, especially in roles including reconnaissance, close air support, and anti-tank warfare.

The journey to inducting Apaches began in September 2015, when the Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US Government and Boeing Ltd. for the purchase of 22 Apache helicopters.





Following the successful integration of these helicopters into the IAF, India’s Defence Ministry sanctioned the procurement of an additional six AH-64Es specifically for the Indian Army in 2017. This additional procurement was valued at ₹4,168 crore and included associated weapons systems.





Boeing had already completed delivery of the 22 Apaches to the IAF by 2020. A separate contract for six AH-64E helicopters for the Army was subsequently signed, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2024. The arrival of the first batch in July 2025 aligns with this timetable and fulfils a key requirement of the contract.





The AH-64 Apache is recognised as one of the world’s most advanced and versatile multi-role combat helicopters.





It is renowned globally for its:





Cutting-edge avionics and weaponry Powerful performance in diverse combat environments Proven track record with the US Army and other military forces





By equipping the Army with these helicopters, India aims to greatly enhance its capacity for tactical missions and improve battlefield outcomes in both conventional and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The induction of Apache attack helicopters into the Indian Army heralds a transformative leap in aerial combat preparedness. As the remaining helicopters are delivered and integrated, the force is set to benefit from enhanced agility, firepower, and mission flexibility—critical factors for national security and regional stability.





