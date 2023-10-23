



New Delhi: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday arrived in India on an official visit.





"A warm welcome to DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi as he arrives on his first visit to India as Director-General of IAEA. His visit will further strengthen India-IAEA ties across diverse sectors," Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.





The IAEA is a centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, as per the IAEA's official website.





Grossi assumed office as the IAEA's sixth Director General on December 3, 2019. In September 2023, the IAEA's 67th General Conference approved by acclamation his reappointment to serve a second four-year term of office starting December 3, 2023.





Grossi is a diplomat with almost 40 years of experience in the fields of non-proliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentine Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based International Organizations, according to the IAEA website.





Meanwhile, India has been a founding member of the IAEA since 1957. The country has served on the IAEA's Board of Governors since its inception.





Other members include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, UK and the US.







