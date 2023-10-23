



An Agniveer named Akshay Laxman Gawate serving in Siachen died while on duty, as confirmed by the Army's Fire and Fury Corps based in Leh





Leh: An Agniveer named Akshay Laxman Gawate, who was serving in Siachen, passed away while on duty, as confirmed by the Army’s Fire and Fury Corps based in Leh. Army Chief General Manoj Pande and the entire Army expressed their condolences for the loss of Agniveer Akshay Laxman, who was from Maharashtra.





“Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again,” the Fire and Fury Corps said on ‘X’.





“All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family,” it said.





The Siachen glacier, situated at an altitude of approximately 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range, is renowned as the world’s highest militarized zone. Soldiers stationed there face extreme cold, frostbite, and harsh winds.





It has been reported that Akshay Laxman Gawate passed away early on a Saturday. Military sources have outlined the compensation and benefits for the family of a fallen Agniveer, which includes non-contributory insurance of Rs 48 lakh, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 44 lakh, and contributions from the Seva Nidhi and Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.





In essence, the family will also receive a payment for the remaining tenure of service until the completion of four years, which amounts to over Rs 13 lakh.







