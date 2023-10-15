



The situation of tension continues in the Himalayan areas between India and China. The Indian government made a big deal with America to strengthen the army in this area with naturally difficult conditions. Earlier India had to seek help from Germany, but things did not work out.





India has now joined hands with American firm Cummins to confront China in the Himalayan region. India developed indigenous light tanks to defeat China at high altitudes like the Himalayas and to strengthen the army. This will help give India an edge over China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Now India will get its engine supply from America.





The Indian Army has chosen the American company ‘Cummins’ for the engine supply. Earlier a German company was to supply these engines. But the matter cannot be resolved.





Larsen & Toubro To Make Tanks





Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company that handles important projects like India’s ‘Statue of Unity’ and ‘Shri Ram Janmasthali Temple’, is working on the development of this tank. Only last year the government gave permission to the tank. L&T developed this tank in collaboration with India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).





These L&T tanks are now available in engines from the American company Cummins. German company machines are not used because of their weight ratio. Apart from this, another big reason for not cracking the deal in Germany is not agreeing to on-time delivery. This would have delayed the program to develop a light weight tank.





India Needs More Than 350 Tanks





The Indian Army currently requires about 354 light tanks. He wants this tank for Ladakh areas. L&T and DRDO will jointly manufacture 59 tanks. After this, the Indian Army will issue a tender to other Indian companies to produce more tanks.





The Indian Army has deployed its T-72 and T-90 tanks in several high-altitude areas to deal with China. However, 2 years ago the government felt that India needed a light weight tank, so that the Chinese challenge could be faced well.







