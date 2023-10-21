



New Delhi: The Indian government has offered indigenous military equipment to Zambia. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held a meeting with Zambia’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Norman Chipakupaku.





The Ministry of Defence said Aramane highlighted the performance capabilities of Indian defence industries in varied operations. The Zambian Permanent Secretary appreciated the advancement of Indian defence industries and said that he looked forward for support through high-quality and cost-effective equipment for the modernisation of Zambian defence forces.