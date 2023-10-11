



India has shipped the first consignment of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) rockets to a foreign country reported by PRO, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari





According to a post by Ordnance Factory Ambajri (OFAJ) on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the first consignment of Pinaka MK-1 enhanced rocket (ER) was shipped on 5 October 2023.





The post stated, "OFAJ has successfully made a mark for itself on the global stage for Pinaka Rocket, with the flagging off, of the first consignment of Pinaka MK-1 enhanced Rocket against export by Somnath Tripathy, Senior General Manager OFAJ on 5th October, in the presence of all stakeholders."





"This achievement is a testimonial of our craftsmanship and determination, and we are poised to contribute significantly to our Nation’s growth," the post further stated.





However, the post did not mention which country received the rockets, although Armenia is the likely recipient.





In September last year, Armenia ordered an undisclosed quantity of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Pinaka launchers, rockets, and associated equipments worth Rs 2,000 crore or $245 million.





These Pinaka MK-1-ER rockets can strike land targets up to a distance of about 45 kilometres. A guided Pinaka MK-2 rocket can strike targets at a range of 75 kilometres.





Another, even longer-range rocket, Pinaka MK-2-ER, is under development, which will allow the Pinaka battery to hit targets at ranges of more than 120 kilometres.





According to reports, Pinaka launchers likely made their way to Armenia via Iran, in July this year, irking the Azerbaijani government.





Azerbaijan expressed concerns about the expanding military cooperation between Armenia and India and requested a reconsideration of India's decision to supply lethal weapons to Armenia.





Additionally, Armenia signed a deal worth $155 million with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited for supplying an undisclosed amount of 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems.







